Ukrainian refugees enjoy first Christmas and New Year in Lincolnshire

Tatiana and her daughter Veronika are staying in Boston

A Ukrainian refugee and her daughter have enjoyed their first British Christmas and New Year in Boston and also recently had their own celebration akin to their home country in January.

Tatiana came to Boston in April with her seven-year-old daughter Veronika in April, who was particularly excited by the Christmas festivities.

Veronika told BBC Look North it was “amazing and very exciting” and under her Christmas tree she found 15 presents, while her favourite part of December 25 was going to Lincoln Castle.

Tatiana, along with her parents and daughter, also celebrated Ukrainian Christmas, which was on January 7, with a meal and spending time with family.

She said her biggest hope for 2023 was that “our people can live safe and not be scared”.

