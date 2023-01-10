6 seconds ago

Severe A1 delays after two crashes near Grantham

Avoid the area
Two separate crashes have caused significant delays on the A1 near Grantham.

Lincolnshire Police said they received reports of a collision on the A1 southbound at Colsterworth shortly after 9am.

They advised drivers to find alternative routes.

A second report of a collision was made for the A1 at the junction of the B6403 High Dyke before 10am.

Police said the southbound road was completely blocked.

The collisions are under incident 60 and 72 of today’s date, respectively.

