Single mum threatened by ‘man with machete’ during car theft

Her car was stolen while she was at home

A single mum in North Lincolnshire was the victim of a burglary during which she says she was threatened with a machete and saw her white BMW 140i MSport stolen.

The 46-year-old mum-of-three, who wished to remain anonymous, told The Lincolnite she was woken at 3.45am on Friday, January 27 by people “intruding into our house and breaking through the front door” on St Andrews Street in Kirton in Lindsey.

She was at home with her two teenage children and her 21-year-old daughter, who screamed and alerted her to the intruders in the hall. When she ran down the stairs she saw people “literally stealing my car”.

She said: “I went outside and tried to stop them by standing in front of the car. Another person got out of a different vehicle and held up a machete at me, shouting at me to get away from the car. It became very scary at that point.

“They edged the car towards me so I had to go back inside and they left at speed.

“I feel very frightened and it has changed my perspectively totally. I’m angry they have taken away my carefree attitude. I am now nervous, but I have tightened up my security.”

The intruders took her car, and another set of keys, but they belonged to a car she no longer owns. The only damage done during the incident was to the door as the lock was broken, but this has since been fixed.

She added that she could see at least three people who were split between her vehicle and a small silver car.

The mum’s BMW is also distinctive as it is limited edition with silver trim and silver wing mirrors and, although she is very concerned by what happened, she said the “police arrived quickly and were fabulous”.

She added: “There are a lot of problems in Kirton, and also in Scotter, with car thefts from these types of people coming in and taking nice sports cars.”

A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: “We are investigating the theft of a white BMW 140i, which was taken in an aggravated burglary from a house on St Andrews Street in Kirton in Lindsey.

“We received a report to say that a woman was awoken just before 4am on Friday January, 27 to the sound of cars outside her home and her car being broken into.

“She went outside to challenge the thieves, one of which was in the driver’s seat of her car and trying to take it from her drive.

“The victim was then threatened by a second man who was reported to have been carrying a large knife. Our enquiries are ongoing.”

Detective Inspector Miller said: “Thankfully no one was harmed in the incident however the victim was extremely shaken.

“I understand the impact this type of incident has on the victims and the local community, and I can reassure residents that we are doing all we can to find the offenders and bring them to justice.

“Anyone who witnessed this incident or can help in anyway is asked to contact us with any information, no matter how small it may seem.”

Any witnesses or anyone with information about the burglary, or the whereabouts of the car, is being urged to contact Humberside Police on 101 quoting log number 39 of January 27, 2023.

