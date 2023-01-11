Striking Lincolnshire ambulance workers call on government to act on NHS crisis

Ambulance workers were again on strike in Lincoln on Wednesday, claiming the government are refusing to negotiate fair terms on pay and working conditions, as NHS struggles continue nationwide.

East Midlands Ambulance Service workers lined the path outside Lincoln’s Ambulance, Fire and Police Station on South Park, Lincoln, on Wednesday, January 11, as GMB Union members stood shoulder to shoulder in their intense dispute with the government over working conditions.

They are in a group of more than 10,000 ambulance workers across the country who will walk out of work and go on strike, as the GMB Union claims that no concrete offer has been made to resolve the dispute and halt this industrial action.

It comes amid claims that staff members are exhausted and struggling to get by financially, as well as being unable to attend incidents that require emergency care due to the distribution of services.

Ambulance staff in Lincolnshire have suggested that they can often spend 7-8 hours inside an ambulance parked at Lincoln County Hospital, while others say a lack of organisation means incidents are not being prioritised properly.

It is another aspect of a National Health Service clearly on its knees. A critical incident was called at Lincoln County Hospital on three separate occasions in just two weeks at the turn of the new year, and staff are now fighting back.

Steve Clarke has been a paramedic with East Midlands Ambulance Service for four years, and he says these strikes are about much more than just staff salaries.

He told The Lincolnite: “The mainstream media has made this out to be about pay, however, from speaking to a lot of my colleagues it’s more about patient care, the stress and strain that the health care system is under at the moment, pressures at A&E, primary and social care, patient delays.

“None of this is through any fault of the ambulance service itself, we just can’t respond to the incidents like we used to due to the waits at A&E departments and the pressure that the system is under.

“I don’t think there are conversations about the wider picture – it’s all being made out to be about money and contracts, the opinion within the staff is the opposite of that. It should be about what needs to be done to change these problems we are facing.”

Union claims Health Secretary told NHS staff to ‘work harder for pay rise’

On Monday, Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay was accused of asking NHS staff to “increase productivity” to warrant a pay rise, by fellow trade union Unite.

The Health Secretary’s statement on Monday does not make reference to that point, but instead reads: “Our ambulance staff are incredibly dedicated to their job and it is deeply regrettable some union members are going ahead with strike action. My number one priority is to keep patients safe.

“The Government and NHS colleagues have been working to protect safe staffing levels. However, there will be fewer ambulances on the road due to industrial action and the NHS will be prioritising those with life-threatening needs. My message to the public is to take extra care and plan your activity accordingly. You may also want to check up on more vulnerable friends, family and neighbours.

“These are challenging times but we have accepted the recommendations of the independent NHS Pay Review Body in full, meaning most ambulance staff have received a rise of at least 4%.

“This will take average earnings to about £47,000 per person. Further pay increases would mean taking money away from frontline services at a time when we are tackling record waiting lists as a result of the pandemic.”

Mr Barclay’s comments on productivity appeared to insult staff. EMAS paramedic Steve Clarke said: “I think he needs to understand what we do for a living before he starts making comments like that.”

This was echoed by the GMB Union’s regional organiser for the East Midlands, Colin Todd, who said: “I think the staff are working flat out and have been working flat out for years and years.

“They worked flat out through the pandemic when we all clapped these heroes and they continue to work flat out now. It’s not a productivity issue, it might be an organisational issue with the whole of the health service, but that falls solely at the government’s door.”

While strikes takes place, the NHS has asked the general public to only seek emergency care if they need to, as staff resources are stretched during industrial action, suggesting that services such as NHS111 be used wisely.

It comes as more ambulance strikes are scheduled for later this month, and nurses are also preparing to walk out in January.

