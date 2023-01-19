Teen boy accused of raping man in Skegness
There will be a further hearing in February
A teenager has made a first appearance in court accused of raping a man in Skegness.
It’s said that 19-year-old Jake Lofthouse intentionally penetrated the complainant’s mouth with his penis on April 18 last year.
Lofthouse, of De Lacy Avenue, Skegness, appeared before Boston Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.
The case was sent to Lincoln Crown Court for a pre-trial preparation hearing on February 20.
The bench was told that Lofthouse, who was represented by Roger Lowther, intended to plead not guilty to the offence.
The defendant was granted unconditional bail to the date of the next hearing.
MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now