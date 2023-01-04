The health problems worrying officials in each part of Lincolnshire

A South Holland pub is set to be converted into accommodation after a long-running planning saga.

The Mermaid Inn in Surfleet closed due to the pandemic, and hasn’t reopened.

Plans to convert it into five apartments and build four nearby properties were submitted by the owners in 2021.

However, the planning committee asked for proof that it was no longer viable as a pub before they give any approval.

The application will go before councillors for a second time next week.

Planning officers have recommended that the scheme is approved after fresh information was provided on the pub’s finances.

The application states: “The Mermaid has been run at a loss for the last four years and was subsidised by the owners through their farming business.

“Current energy prices would compound the expenses to keep the business operating.”

A separate statement says: “It is easy for locals to assume that a full car park two or three times a week means the owner is making a mint”, but adds that large numbers of staff were needed to run the pub.

“There were many days when there were only six cars in the car park.”

The trade was also at the mercy of the British weather. A good summer in 2018 saw it turnover an extra £20,000, but this can easily be lost.

It adds that £120,000 was invested in the derelict building when the current owners took over.

The riverside pub is located close to the bridge on Gosberton Road.

Although it has been on the market with an asking price of around £700,000, the highest offer that was received was only £500,000.

MP Sir John Hayes is among those who want to see the building remain as an inn.

“The Mermaid public house has been a well-respected business, serving the local community for many years. Its loss will have a detrimental impact on Surfleet’s economy and vitality,” he has written.

“I am confidence that, if a suitable buyer could be found, the business would be viable.”

The development will also require listed building permission from the committee.

The meeting will take place on Wednesday, January 11.