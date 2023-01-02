The unique Disney connection to a Lincolnshire village

On a quiet day in a small Lincolnshire village way back in 1949, a familiar face came to trace his family ancestry – and the rest is history. This is the story of Walt Disney’s unlikely visit to Norton Disney.

Norton Disney is a rather small village in Lincolnshire’s North Kesteven district, about half way between Lincoln and Newark, boasting an estimated population of just over 200 people.

The village itself has just one pub, The Green Man, and St. Peter’s Church, as well as a village hall (more on that later), so it would be safe to assume that little in the way of notable global history has happened in Norton Disney.

However, one of Lincolnshire’s best kept secrets is the visit of one of humanity’s most recognisable names to Norton Disney back in the late 1940s.

There are likely only a handful of people on this Earth who do not know who the late Walt Disney is. He is the master orchestrator and brains behind the Disney franchise, and the most decorated Academy Award nominee and winner.

If it weren’t for Walt Disney, the animated characters of Mickey Mouse, Pinocchio, Dumbo, Snow White and much much more would either never have existed (in Mickey Mouse’s case) or not made it to screenplay prominence.

In July 1949, Walt Disney was a global hit with his animated features, and he embarked on a mission to try and trace his family ancestry – bringing him to the rural area of Lincolnshire that dons his surname.

History of the Disney name

The name Disney within Norton Disney comes from the family of that surname, which is an Anglicised version of the French d’Isigny. It is believed this family arrived on British shores alongside the Normans during the 11th century.

As the Disneys moved to Lincolnshire and settled here in the 14th century, they are believed to have rose to local power and had the parish named after themselves – and their trace can be recognised to this day.

The Disney Brass, which commemorates the family within five compartments, can be found at St Peter’s Church in the village – with tomb effigies of Hautacia, daughter of William Disney Master of Norton, and Joan Disney, wife of William, can be found in a dedicated area for the family.

A remarkable aspect of the Disney Brass is the cut-out section, which demonstrates the literal cutting from the will of one member of the Disney family, while the rest depicts the fellow members who ruled over the area.

Traces of the Disney history do not end there, though. A framed list of incumbents is hung up at the church, boasting multiple family member names and offering more detail as to how many of the Disney family resided in Norton Disney.

Is Walt Disney a Lincolnshire descendent?

Walt Disney’s appearance in Norton Disney came as a shock to all in the village, he was one of the world’s most famous men on a mission to find out the roots of his name.

Historians have established that the Disneys were largely driven out of Lincolnshire and England by the 1600s, with research suggesting that some went to Ireland, others went to France and more went to the Americas.

Nothing conclusive has ever been established, but there are suggestions that one of Walt Disney’s ancestors may have headed across the Atlantic during this voyage.

Generous gifts for the village

Before departing, Walt Disney would pay a visit to The Green Man to play darts and have a drink. The Lincolnite reporter Ellis Karran went to trace a picture of this, but the current landlord told us that he thinks a previous owner still has it.

He then came to Norton Disney Village Hall for a donation you could scarcely believe. Hanging inside the hall to this day are three original sketches of Pinocchio, Snow White, and one of the dwarves – all signed by Walt Disney himself.

In this tranquil village of few residents, a piece of genuine history can be found, donated by the legendary figure who shares a name with that very civil parish.

