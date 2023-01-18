Vintage clothing shop Jailhouse Frock to open in Lincoln’s Cornhill Quarter

Vintage reproduction clothing store Jailhouse Frock which is owned by a woman from Lincoln will open in the Cornhill Quarter later this month.

Emma Haigh, 26, is from the West End of Lincoln and she will be opening the doors to her dream enterprise Jailhouse Frock at 41 Sincil Street on Saturday, January 28.

Jailhouse Frock is labelled as fashion for the femme fatale and inspired by the styles of the 1940s and 50s, with authentic vintage clothing to fit a wide range of shapes and sizes.

Jailhouse Frock sells clothing from a range of independent and British suppliers including:

Pretty Retro

Lady K Loves

Rock N Romance

The Seamstress of Bloomsbury

Revival Lingerie

What Katie Did

Freddies of Pinewood

Lady Luck’s Boutique

Owner Emma said: “Jailhouse Frock specialises in gorgeous vintage reproduction clothing inspired by the styles of the 1940s and 50s. We want every single one of our customers to feel drop dead gorgeous.

“The beauty of our clothing is that it is classic, unique and timeless so you can stand out from the crowd and never have to worry about going out of style. We believe that the way you dress massively impacts the way you feel and behave.

“So, whether you want to feel like a glamorous vintage Hollywood starlet, a film noir 40s Femme Fatale or a 1950s bad girl, we’ve got the clothes for you.

“Our bricks and mortar shop is nestled in the beautifully newly redeveloped Cornhill Quarter of Lincoln (we’re the cute little pink one next to the chippie!)

“We believe that shopping should be an exciting experience and so we aim to flip the boring, ordinary, run of the mill shopping experience you’re used to on its head. Shopping should be something you look forward to, and that’s why at Jailhouse Frock we like to surprise and delight our customers with an inspiring and immersive shopping experience.

“Jailhouse Frock is more than just a shop. We want all our customers to feel that they are part of something, a community in which they are valued and supported by other like-minded individuals. So now that you’re here, welcome to the Bad Girls Club.”

To celebrate opening Emma has also started Jailhouse Frock’s very own ‘Bad Girls Club’ in which all customers signed up to the mailing list are part of the community with ‘members’ choosing how active they are.

Members can join an exclusive Facebook community group with access to regular events and meet ups. These will include vintage hair and make-up workshops, cinema trips and even tarot evenings.

As Jailhouse Frock’s opening offer, customers making their first order online or in store can join the Bad Girl’s Club mailing list and will receive an exclusive welcome pack.

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now