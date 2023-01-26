What to expect from Lincoln’s upcoming global buffet

A flavour of Vesta’ about to come this summer

A new venture is taking over the restaurant unit formerly occupied by the Yo Yo In Beijing Chinese buffet in Lincoln, with Vesta Global Buffet promising to “potentially be the biggest restaurant in the city”.

The Lincolnite first reported the signage change and closure of the Yo Yo buffet in Lincoln after 15 years in the city.

Workers were seen outside the restaurant putting banners in the window on Wednesday, January 25, which read “Vesta Global Buffet. Coming Soon” and now more has been revealed about the plans for the new business.

Samuel Lin, Marketing Director for Vesta Global Buffet, told The Lincolnite that they are a “totally different company” to Yo Yo In Beijing and have a “very well experienced team who have worked in restaurants across the UK for 20 years”.

They are refurbishing the premises and the restaurant is likely to open in June 2023.

There will be a range of global cuisines on offer to choose from, including Chinese, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Thai, Indian, British, and American BBQ.

He said the decoration and environment inside the restaurant will be luxury and high-end, with “more choice” of food and affordable prices for customers.

He added that the Italian designer the company is using, whose name was not disclosed, has previously worked with some Michelin star restaurants in London.

Mr Lin said: “Lincoln is an energetic city. Lincoln is also quite different to London – people in smaller cities tend to go the same places, so we want to offer something different.

“It will potentially be the biggest restaurant in the city, not just for dining, but for parties and company events.”

The new restaurant will create new jobs for at least 15-20 people, including kitchen and waiting staff, to join the Vesta team.

Lincoln will be the company’s first restaurant and they are also looking at opening in other locations in the UK in the future.

