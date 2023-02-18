Man, 18, charged after Stamford bus station stabbing

Update, 8.55am 24 February

We have charged 18-year-old Callum Goodfellow with grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of a bladed article, common assault, and criminal damage following an alleged serious assault in Stamford.

Goodfellow, of Ravel Close, Stamford, was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday morning (Wednesday, 22 February) and charged at 11.18pm last night (Thursday, 23 February).

The charge comes following a swift and thorough response by Response Officers on the night, and an investigation by detectives in the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), and forensics experts who were examining the circumstances of the fight.

Officers had been called to the bus station in the town at 10.16pm on Tuesday 21 February after a fight was reported to have broken out between the occupants of a vehicle and people already in the bus station.

A man in his 20s was found with multiple stab wounds and is currently receiving treatment in hospital.

Detective Inspector Dave Penney from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) said: “I know there will be people in the community who feel afraid about what has happened, but thankfully, incidents like this in the area are very rare. We don’t believe this was a random act of violence by strangers, but believe that the people involved were known to each other.

“We have remained in the area for the past few days and will be carrying out further patrols in the local community for the remainder of the week. We would also like to thank the members of the public who contacted us with information in relation to this incident.”

Goodfellow has been remanded into custody and is due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court later this morning.

Update, 9am, 23 February

Following further investigations into an alleged incident at Stamford bus station on Tuesday night, an 18-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion on affray has been released with no further action.

The 18-year-old man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder remains in custody.

Our investigation is ongoing and we continue to appeal to anyone who has not yet come forward to get in touch via 101 quoting incident number 446 of 21 February.

Original release, 10.45am, 22 February

We have launched an attempted murder investigation following the reported serious assault of a man in his 20s at Stamford bus station yesterday evening (21 February).

We received a report that two vehicles had arrived at the bus station at 10.16pm and an altercation then began between the occupants of one of the vehicles and people already in the bus station.

The fight is reported to have moved to the street.

Response officers were deployed and on arrival found a man in his 20s with multiple stab wounds. He received emergency treatment at the scene and is now in hospital in a serious condition. It is believed that the people involved were known to each other.

Those involved had dispersed on arrival and immediate searches were conducted to locate suspects.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in the early hours of this morning.

Another 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of affray. Both are still in police custody.

We remain on scene today and St Peter’s Hill is closed while we carry out further enquiries, and we would ask people to avoid the area. We would also ask people to refrain from speculating on social media about the incident while we investigate the circumstances.

We believe that there will be people who witnessed this incident and may have information which could help our enquires, and we are calling on them to come forwards. We are particularly keen to see any mobile phone or dashcam footage which shows the incident.

If you can help with our investigation, please contact [email protected] or call 101 quoting incident number 446 of 21 February.

