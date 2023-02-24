Newark MP faces driving ban after second speeding offence
He claims he didn’t realise there was a temporary speed limit
MP Robert Jenrick has pleaded guilty to a speeding offence on the M1 – his second one in 18 months.
The Newark MP appeared at Northampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday to plead guilty to the offence, in which he went 68mph in a temporary 40mph section of the M1, according to The Telegraph.
Court papers reported nationally show that Mr Jenrick, currently the Immigration minister, was travelling 68mph in his black Land Rover.
He claimed to believe he was travelling below the 70mph speed limit between junction 17 and 18, where there was in fact a 40mph temporary limit due to roadworks.
He has sincerely apologised for the incident, and it comes after the Newark MP was handed three penalty points and a £307 fine for speeding in West London back in August 2021.
Robert Jenrick’s case has been adjourned until April 4.
He has been contacted for comment.
