71 Smart TVs, microwaves, toasters and tools stolen from Grimsby building site
We are appealing for witnesses and to recover a large quantity of stolen electrical items and tools which were stolen in two burglaries at a building site on Matthew Telford Park in Grimsby on 13 and 16 February 2023.
The first incident occurred overnight on Sunday 12 into Monday 13 February. 71 LG smart televisions, three Russell Hobbs microwaves and four Futura, brushed chrome toasters were stolen during this burglary.
The second incident happened overnight Wednesday 15 into Thursday 16 February where tools were taken and later recovered nearby.
If you are offered goods that you believe to be stolen, please let the police know. Handling stolen goods is a crime. Knowingly buying stolen goods is an offence. If you know anyone who is buying or selling stolen goods, call us to report it.
We are appealing for anyone with information about these two burglaries to come forward and call us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 23000022299.