A46 Lincoln bypass queues due to overturned lorry
Avoid the Hykeham roundabout area
Traffic was backed up on a section of the A46 Lincoln Bypass on Wednesday morning due to an overturned lorry.
The incident, reported at around 7am on Wednesday, February 15, caused tailbacks as the northbound carriageway was closed between the Whisby Road (Whisby Road roundabout) to B1190 Lincoln Road (Doddington Roundabout). There is congestion to Hykeham roundabout.
Drivers have been advised to avoid the area until debris has been cleared.
National Highways says it does not expect the northbound carriageway to reopen until around 11.30am.
It is not yet clear if there have been any injuries.
You can help to keep others informed by emailing [email protected]