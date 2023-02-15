A46 Lincoln bypass queues due to overturned lorry

The 80th anniversary of the Dambusters Raid will be marked by a special concert at Lincoln Cathedral, featuring a globally recognised composer and an RAF band.

Lincolnshire’s connections to the Second World War and the historic Dambusters needs no introduction.

It was the original home of the RAF 617 Squadron that conducted Operation Chastise, better known today as the Dambusters Raid, a key moment for allied victory in the Second World War.

To mark this landmark moment in British history, Lincoln Cathedral will play host to an 80th anniversary concert on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

It will be held in the nave and is raising funds for Lincoln Cathedral, as well as the RAF Music Charitable Trust, following the success of November 2022’s Queen Elizabeth II memorial Royal Salute performance.

A musical programme of pieces from World War Two up to the present day will be performed by the Band of the Royal Air Force College.

Sir Karl Jenkins, an internationally acclaimed composer, will front a performance of For The Fallen alongside Lincoln Cathedral’s choir.

Jenkins is best known for his musical contributions to the 2009 Hollywood smash hit Avatar, and he will be in Lincoln for one night only to mark this significant milestone in our county and wider country’s history.

Tickets vary from £18 to £27 depending on where you will be sat, and can be booked via the Lincoln Cathedral website.

Lincoln Cathedral’s Director of Music, Aric Prentice said: “We are delighted to be taken part in this superb concert. The chance for us to work with the Band of the Royal Air Force College and Sir Karl Jenkins will be wonderful for us at the cathedral and will properly signify Lincolnshire’s place at the heart of aviation in this country and the sacrifices made by so many.”

Malcolm Goodman, Trustee of RAF Music CharitableTrust said: “It’s a privilege to be back in the cathedral once again for this special fundraising concert to recognise the work of 617 Squadron and Bomber Command, and such a unique musical occasion for the Band of the Royal Air Force College to perform with the cathedral choir conducted by Sir Karl Jenkins.”