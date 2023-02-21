Seven University of Lincoln students turned to Day Trippers as they visited and even recorded inside the legendary Abbey Road studios in Lincoln, following in the footsteps of The Beatles and recreating the fab four’s iconic album cover.

The second and third year cohort of Sound and Music Production students were treated to this memorable two-day trip as part of A Day In The Life of a record producer.

Taking place on Valentine’s Day, the students were shown that All You Need Is Love as they spent two days inside Abbey Road Studio No. 2, the venue where the world’s most famous band The Beatles recorded their 1969 Abbey Road album amongst other works.

Fellow students were recorded inside the studios for their final year performance pieces, standing in the recording booths that housed the likes of McCartney and Lennon, Adele, Oasis, Kate Bush and much more over the years.

Industry professionals were also on hand to share experience and wisdom of key production and recording tools, whether it be microphone techniques, multitrack recordings or track mixing.

Reflecting on the experience that was enough to make the students Twist and Shout, second year student Niamh said: “Having the opportunity to visit Abbey Road Studios was extremely beneficial and motivating for me.

“From the very beginning, just walking up the iconic steps to the studio and sitting in on and being a part of a session there felt like a true privilege.

“The history and reputation of the studio itself gave the whole experience a special feel to it, knowing that we were in a studio that some of the greatest bands and musicians have recorded in, felt like an experience like none other.”

The students were then given a unique opportunity to recreate the Abbey Road album cover, taken at the zebra crossing by the studios. It was a chance for them to Come Together for a moment they will likely never forget.

The Helter Skelter experience will have been a great Help to their education and career prospects in the music industry, but can any of them Get Back to Abbey Road studios as a professional artist or producer themselves one day?

Dr Stephen Bruel, Programme Leader for Sound and Music Production, said: “Abbey Road Studios was an amazing and holistic experience for our students.

“As soon as you step inside that iconic building you realise you are somewhere very special.

“During their visit the students worked directly with award winning industry professionals on industry standard workflows and equipment in a world-class facility.

“They gained an understanding of and appreciation for the rich cultural heritage and history of Abbey Road Studios and learnt insights on how best to prepare for and progress a career in sound and music production.”

