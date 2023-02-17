Armed officers attend after man injured in Lincoln assault
Area was closed for a brief period
Officers attended the scene at Stamp End in Lincoln after a man was assaulted.
Lincolnshire Police received a call just after 11am on Friday, February 17 reporting that a man sustained injuries to his head and face and was taken to hospital.
Authorised Firearms Officers were deployed to the scene and Stamp End to Cannon Street was closed for a brief period during the incident.
