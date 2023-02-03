Cash and jewellery stolen from Chapel St Leonards bungalow
Police are appealing for information
We are appealing for witness to a burglary at a bungalow in Ancaster Avenue, Chapel St Leonards.
An unknown offender entered the property sometime between midday and 3pm on 31 January.
Jewellery and an unknown amount of cash were taken.
We are appealing for any witnesses, or anyone with dashcam footage or CCTV to contact us on 101 and quote incident 245 of 31 January.
