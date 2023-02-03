Local wildlife park welcomes four adorable kinkajous

Lincolnshire’s first nocturnal house will soon open to the public with four adorable new faces ready to greet visitors.

Ark Wildlife & Dinosaur Park in Stickney will welcome four kinkajous, South American native mammals that are excellent climbers and impossibly cute, on Friday, February 3.

The kinkajous will have a week to get used to their surroundings ahead of the debut of their new custom built home – opening to the public on Saturday, February 11.

Dolb, Rivac, Repa and Yama will make Lincolnshire their home after being confiscated by Spanish authorities during a harrowing experience.

They were seized from a notorious animal breeder and dealer, where they’d been kept in less than ideal circumstances which meant the kinkajous couldn’t be released into the wild.

After spending time at a Spanish zoo and then being temporarily housed in the Netherlands, a decision was made to bring the animals to Ark Wildlife & Dinosaur Park – making Lincolnshire their forever home.

Owners of the park Jamie and Michelle Mintram have created a new facility for the animals to live inside.

The result is the first nocturnal house in Lincolnshire, with donations from the community alongside businesses such as Forterra UK allowing for the construction to be possible.

Visitors will be able to view the kinkajous through a window via an enclosed corridor, with a specialised lighting system implemented during the day to cast a dim red light and not disturb the animals, while also making them visible.

Mounted sleeping areas and ample climbing opportunities will work well for the tree-based animals, which can also come say hello to the visitors by climbing branches right up to the viewing window.

