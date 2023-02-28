CCTV appeal after stolen bank card used at cashpoints
A large sum of money was taken
We are appealing for help in identifying the man in the image. We believe he can help with a fraud investigation, where a stolen bank card was used to withdraw money.
While the man is wearing a mask, we believe that he is still recognisable by anyone who may know him.
Our investigation relates to a bank card being stolen from a victim’s purse. The victim, who is in their 30s, was then tricked into disclosing their PIN; the caller claimed to be from the police.
A substantial amount of money was taken from the account.
Just after 12.25 on Thursday afternoon, the 16 February, the stolen card was used to withdraw cash at the cashpoints situated outside of Sainsburys on Tritton Road, Lincoln.
We would like to hear from anyone who may have information that can assist with our inquiries or anyone who can help with the identity of the man in the image.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact PC Sam Evans by email at [email protected] or calling 07788812477. Alternatively information can be passed anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org
