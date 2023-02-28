Man to face courts after 17 offence charges in Grimsby
A 32-year-old man has been charged with 17 offences following his arrest on Sunday 26 February.
Stephen Call, aged 32, of Patrick Street, Grimsby was charged with six counts of assault, four counts of burglary, possession of a bladed weapon, criminal damage, attempted theft, theft of a pedal cycle, theft of a motor vehicle and two public order offences.
He has been remanded in custody to appear at Grimsby Magistrates Court today (Tuesday 28 February).
