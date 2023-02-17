CCTV appeal as police investigate fight outside Imps’ stadium
Police want to speak to the pictured individuals
We would like to speak to the individuals in the photographs following a public order incident which took place in Sincil Bank, Lincoln.
At around 5pm on Saturday 11 February, a group of males were involved in a fight just outside Lincoln City’s LNER stadium. A man was assaulted.
If you know their identity or if you witnessed the incident, please contact PC Nigel Beck on [email protected].
