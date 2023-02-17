CCTV appeal as police investigate fight outside Imps’ stadium

Defiant city businesses and traders said they still believe the Lincoln Christmas Market can be saved.

Around 100 people gathered at the County Assembly Rooms on Thursday evening to discuss possible solutions, from wristbands to separate markets.

They want the council to pause and consider all options before a decision on whether to end the popular event is taken on Monday.

The City of Lincoln Council say the event has become “uncomfortably” busy, and has proposed spending the budget on a series of smaller events across the calendar.

Rachel Whitaker has led opposition to the plans, and will be taking businesses’ concerns to council leader Ric Metcalfe on Friday.

“There has been massive support for the Christmas market. People love it and don’t want to see it go away,” she said.

“A huge number of people have got in touch, asking what they can do to help.

“People are so passionate about the market – they want to have their say, and won’t let it go without a fight.”

There was agreement that the market “needs to change after last year”.

Suggestions included 17 separate market zones spread across the entire city, each requiring a pre-paid wristband to enter.

It was also questioned whether stallholders could have the option to book for a day rather than the whole weekend, giving a daily changing roster which encourages people to return.

There was anger at the meeting that business owners weren’t consulted before the proposal to cancel was made.

“The council should have asked us, we could have come up with solutions,” one owner said.

“There’s a big group willing to share responsibility with the council to make it a success.”

Everyone was in agreement about how important the market was to uphill Lincoln’s tourism economy.

“In order to make bills work in January and February, we need that huge influx in December,” one business owner on Steep Hill said.

“One of the problems is that stall fees are so high that people have to sell volume rather than quality to break even. Perhaps with lower fees, it would attract a lot more stalls?”

However, safety remained a key concern without a clear answer.

The council report proposing cancellation reveals the 2022 market was already 50,000 visitors beyond its ideal 250,000 capacity, with numbers expected to keep growing.

Overcrowding on the Saturday could have been down to the cancellation of the Leeds Christmas market, it was claimed at the meeting, with Lincoln promoted as an alternative.

Nearly 3,000 people have signed a petition to save the market, which is the oldest in the UK.

The Lincoln BIG has suggested a six-week ‘Christmas in Lincoln’ period which would include events both uphill and in the town centre.

Council leader councillor Ric Metcalfe said: “We understand that following the massive success of 2022, so many people in such a small area over a short period of time can be uncomfortable, and we want to ensure the best experience possible for visitors to our wonderful city.

“In spreading events through the year, we would be able to give businesses the opportunity to have ongoing financial boosts through increase footfall across the year.”

