Council leaders to approve £300k Spalding improvements spend
Using developers contributions to improve public spaces
South Holland District Council leaders want to spend £300,000 on improvements to Spalding Town Centre.
The authority’s cabinet on Tuesday will be asked to approve works including repairs to broken street furniture, replacing diseased trees and introducing additional seating in Hall Place, Double Street/Bridge Street, New Road/Swan Street and Red Lion Street.
A report before councillors said the locations had been “raised through many different parts of the community”.
Although the final designs are still to be agreed, officers are asking for councillors to approve a final budget of £282,935 with £46,000 from the authority’s own Town Centre Improvement Plan and a total of £236,935 from developer contributions.
The contributions come from developments carried out by Springfields works and in Holland Park.
“It is anticipated that, when delivered, this project will bring about improved public realm, seating and planting which will enhance the physical environment in Spalding town centre for the benefit of residents, businesses and visitors alike, making a positive contribution to the town and district as a whole,” said the report.
South Holland District Council put £500,000 aside in 2019 to help improve both Spalding and Holbeach, with both getting around £250,000.
Following several years of work, the council has spent £98,346 and has plans for £105,625 of spending in Spalding, leaving £46,028 to put aside.
