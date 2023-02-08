Deaf Lincolnshire author addresses struggles and overcoming adversity in new book
He will also go on tour to talk about his journey
A profoundly deaf author and motivational speaker from Scunthorpe has launched a book about his life from “absolute lows that almost led to me taking my own life” to “overcoming extreme adversity with a positive mindset”.
Shaun Fitzgerald was diagnosed as being profoundly deaf at the age of two and uses British Sign Language interpreters to access communication in English as his first language is BSL.
The 35-year-old tells his story in his book ‘The Rebuilt Mind: Accept. Develop. Achieve’ which is available to buy via Amazon here, priced at £20 for hardcover and £8.99 for paperback.
He discusses an educational system that “failed me as a profoundly deaf child and young adult”, as well as “overcoming barriers, absolute laws that lead to social thoughts and how my life was changed by using re-conditioning techniques and life changing tools.”
Shaun, who works full-time in Lincoln as a web developer, will also discuss his journey on tour in what he describes as an “often moving show which is a breathtaking testimonial to the power of positive thinking and is a must for anyone seeking to be inspired to make pivotal changes in their own lives.”
Shaun’s first show will be at New Life Church on Brumby Wood Lane in Scunthorpe on Friday, April 28, 2023 and tickets can be purchased here from £9.21. He is then hoping to organise events in London, Manchester, and Scotland, and then outside of the UK in 2024.
He told The Lincolnite: “I was inspired to write a book because I wanted to raise awareness across the deaf and hearing communities regarding PTSD, suicide, mental health, and methods to support overcoming these. They are huge and important issues that need to be discussed more.
“Within the deaf and hearing communities they are some differences (language, cultures, community etc), but they share so many barriers when it comes to these issues. I wanted to tell people my story from a deaf person’s perspective.
“In my book and upcoming tour, I share my candid and astonishing story. This story spans across almost 40 years, charting an educational system that failed me, absolute lows that almost led me to taking my own life, and through life changing tools and mental re-conditioning techniques I learnt to find every reason to live.
“Throughout my book I give an engaging account of my transition away from depression, negativity and darkness to a successful life fuelled by a healthy body and positive mindset.”
Shaun said that throughout his life he has “faced so many barriers due to my profound deafness and lack of support and access”.
Shaun added: “This came from predominately education and healthcare, especially between birth up until I finished college. Post college, I have still found communication barriers everywhere I turn, especially the lack of awareness when it comes to my deafness.
“Only just recently the British Sign Language (BSL) Act was passed in parliament, meaning that for the first time in England BSL is going through the stages to receive recognised language status – which I am hoping will change so much for the deaf community across many platforms.”
Book extract from the chapter entitled ‘The Path of Negativity’
“To become a more positive person you need to first identify what negativity is and what a negative person ‘looks’ like. There are many indicators and some of the more common ones, I believe are, constant worrying, complaining about everything and anything, a lack of confidence, doom and gloom attitude and anxiety.
“These indicators can be soul destroying. These indicators or traits are common among negative people. As we are all aware, there are always good and bad times. This is a recognised phenomenon and is accepted as the norm. I try to think, ‘this will pass, and tomorrow is another day’.
“The difficult task is to recognise that negative person. Who is this person, who is out to ruin our lives and make our lives a misery? What are the warning signs and indicators we are looking for? The negative person in the crowd will be the one that is always worrying. They are the people who thrive on doom and gloom. It feeds them like an addict needing alcohol etc.
“They are always anticipating the worst, even when things appear to be going okay for them. The negative person always appears pessimistic. They can never see the brighter side of life. Small situations for these people are thought of as catastrophic when they are trivial. Whether it is being stuck in traffic or experiencing a bad day they think the worst.
“No matter what others try to do to encourage the person, they can never put a smile on the negative persons face. The negative person rarely sees a positive, happy outcome or result. They always imagine that everything will go wrong.”
