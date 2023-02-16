East Lindsey leaders push 3.16% council tax rise against “unprecedented” inflation

East Lindsey District Council leaders have approved a 3.16% increase in council tax from April.

The part of the precept equates to an extra £4.95 for a band D property, and the authority hopes it will bring in an additional £321,000.

Executive member for finance, Councillor Richard Fry said 2023 had been a “really challenging year”.

“This year’s budget is set within a background of unprecedented inflationary pressures and significant changes in resident, customer and business needs.”

However, he said the authority remained “well-placed” to tackle the problems and had been successful in drawing “significant” capital and revenue investment.

The budget, he said, took account of pay awards, and electricity and gas costs inflated for 2024.

However, he added that most concerning was the levy Internal Drainage Boards (IDB) were imposing, though he acknowledged they did “excellent work”.

The boards will be taking an additional £946,000 from the council this year.

It will also include the use of £2.5million of reserves for asset decarbonisation and cost of living support.

Consultation on the budget and the tax rises received 68 responses, up 38 from the previous year, with just 47% (32 residents) agreeing to the increase.

Councillor Graham Marsh said: “These are very difficult and uncertain times. This will put us in a really robust position.”

He called on the government to do more to tackle the money taken by IDBs.

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.