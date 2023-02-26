Fatal collision on M181

We are appealing for witnesses and footage in relation to a fatal road collision near Scunthorpe on Friday 24 February.

It was reported that a dark-coloured Mercedes C350 Sport was in collision with a barrier on the northbound A1077(M) just past the roundabout with the M181 near the Brumby Common Lane bridge at around 9.45pm.

Sadly, a man was pronounced dead at the scene. His family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers at this time.

Another man has been taken to hospital with life-changing injuries.

The road is currently closed whilst emergency services carry out their duties.

We are appealing for any witnesses to the incident, or anyone who has dashcam footage of the area around the time of the incident, to contact us on 101, quoting log 574 of 24 February.