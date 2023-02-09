Former site manager siphoned millions from Lincolnshire recycling firm

He has been jailed for over three years

A former site manager has been jailed after using his position to siphon millions from a Lincolnshire-based metal recycling company.

Garry Killick, 48, of Gleneagles Close in Stamford, appeared at Lincoln Crown Court today (9 February) where he was sentenced to three years and nine months for nine counts of fraud by abuse of position.

From 2014 to July 2017, Killick used his authority as site manager to fraudulently divert funds totalling £2.2 million from the company by creating false customer records on bogus sales of scrap metal, paying others by way of cheque, bank transfer and PDQ (electronic transfer onto bank cards).

During sentencing, Her Honourable Judge Sjolin Knight said: “You played a pivotal role in a £2.2million fraud which went on for 2-3 years from which you received some direct personal benefit.

“You’d worked your way up to a position of responsibility and abused this trust.”

The officer in charge of the investigation, Detective Constable James Norton from the Economic Crime Unit (ECU), said: “Garry Killick was calculated in his offending, using his authority, and abusing the trust he had with the business to benefit financially.”

Specialist Prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), Jonathan Kelleher, said: “Garry Killick abused his position as a trusted manager to take advantage of and defraud the business he was working for of more than £2.2 million.

“The CPS works closely with police to bring fraudulent offenders like Killick to justice and we will be pursuing his ill-gotten gains through the Proceeds of Crime Act.”

