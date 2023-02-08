Fury over Lincoln Chav Church cancer healing claims

A furious woman says it is “absolutely disgusting” that a church in Lincoln is claiming they can ‘cure cancer’.

Ignite Elm Church, self-styled as the Chav Church, is hosting ‘3 Nights of Healing & Miracles’ at the Breakthrough Centre on Boultham Park Road on February 19, 20, and 21.

In both a sponsored post previously on the church’s Facebook page and on their event listing, it says: “Not only is this an opportunity to receive a healing miracle, but it is a chance to see it happen too”.

It added that “you don’t need to be a church attender”, “don’t have to be religious” or “don’t even have to believe in the existence of God”.

Lesley King lost her mum and other family members to cancer and knows friends that are going through it, but when she saw a poster up in front of a local school it really annoyed her.

One particular line impacted her, which read: “We have live music, down to earth church leaders, and a proven track record of healing all sorts of ailments from headaches to sprained knees, and damaged ligaments to bone cancer.”

However, one of the church’s pastors responded saying that “nothing is impossible for God”.

Lesley told The Lincolnite: “It’s absolutely disgusting and a complete slap in the face to anyone who has gone through the fight or lost it to cancer. I’m furious.

“I just want to know how they can claim to cure cancer. It’s disgusting and upsetting. Who do they think they are? I’m so angry.

“I’m all for people believing in what they want, no issue at all, but this has crossed the line.

“I just think they are taking advantage of people who are ill. I lost family members to cancer and know quite a few people fighting cancer. How dare they say they can cure it.

“They are claiming to cure common ailments and bone cancer like it’s a common headache. It’s infuriating.”

She added that her son is partially sighted and said “I almost said I’d take him to see their so called miracle.”

Darren Edwards, pastor at Ignite Elm Church, told The Lincolnite: “The Bible says that nothing is impossible for God, and we take that really seriously.

“It’s really sad that people lose folks to sicknesses, whether that’s cancer, Covid or Alzheimer’s. Losing friends and family in any way is awful.

“As a church we try to stand by folks that have lost loved ones and we always have space for nuanced discussion, coffee and hopefully emotional healing.

“We’d love to connect with more people in our city who need our help.”

When asked about the healing element of the upcoming events and how he believes the church can cure cancer, he added: “As for healing, the Bible says that God gives gifts of healing. I don’t believe I can heal anyone. I do believe that God can do anything though.

“There are people all over the world, and probably hundreds in Lincoln who can testify to the fact that God has and can heal people today. We’re hoping that some of those people, who have been healed by God, will be present with us for our healing services to give testimony of how God has healed them.”

