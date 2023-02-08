Man arrested over suspected firearm offence after Skegness raid

Also arrested on suspicion of intent to supply cannabis

A 45-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a firearms offence and suspicion of intent to supply cannabis.

The man was arrested after a warrant was carried out at an address in Drummond Road, Skegness, on the morning of 6 February.

Officers located a quantity of cannabis and a gas cannister at the property. The cannister has been sent off to be examined so we can establish what it contains.

The man has been released on bail and all items seized.

Investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with any information should call us on 101, quoting incident 100 of 6 February.

We continue to act on public concerns and intelligence and will investigate and reports made to us in line with our Drugs Strategy.

The county’s first dedicated Drugs Strategy was launched in 2022, developed by Lincolnshire Police in partnership with members of the Safer Lincolnshire Partnership (SLP) First dedicated drugs strategy launched for the county | Lincolnshire Police (lincs.police.uk).

Plans include targeting suspects involved in the supply and production of illicit drugs, stripping assets from offenders, safeguarding those exploited to commit criminal offences, and seeking remand for people charged with possession with intent to supply and supply offences.

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.