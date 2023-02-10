Hair we are: New Lincoln barbers open in former bakery on Steep Hill

They want to be a ‘cut above’ others

Two friends from Lincoln have expanded their business by relocating their barber shop into a more spacious premises in a former bakery on Steep Hill.

Business owner Lewis Gollin, 22, and his friend George Ward, 21, first met seven years ago through a love of skateboarding.

They were previously based above Rock Retro on Guildhall Street for around 10 months, but last week they moved Sculpt Studios to what they believe is a “better location” as they aim to “build something better”.

Lewis said they wanted to make their shop more like a “spacious living room” so that it is a more relaxing experience for customers, and they also use premium products.

A standard cut is priced at £23.50, while Sculpt Studios also offers a hair and beard service with hot towels, wet shaves and only premium products, which costs £35 (or £18.50 for just beard).

At Sculpt Studios, which is located in the unit formerly occupied by Vine’s Bakery, also runs a barber academy, with hair courses run directly through the business at a cost of £2,200, which Lewis believes is cheaper than you can get elsewhere.

The 10-week course, which is provided on a one-to-one basis, is tailored to each individual and will help their students build a portfolio and get them ready to cut hair independently.

Lewis told The Lincolnite: “There are no specific barbering courses in Lincoln and we saw an opening. The shop is a lot more spacious so we can run a barber academy and the location is perfect for our clientele.

“Before we were above Rock Retro and now we have our own shop front and have a lot more exposure. It has been going really well and we’ve had a really good reception.”

In addition to the students who will get experience at the shop, Sculpt Studios will also create two new full-time jobs in the future.

Sculpt Studios is open six days a week – Monday (9am-3.30pm), Tuesday-Friday (9am-7pm), and on Saturdays (9am-5pm).

