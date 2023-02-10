Cost of living crisis: £320m given to Lincolnshire residents so far

Over £320million of government cash has been used to help Lincolnshire residents through the cost of living crisis.

The unprecedented spending has been used for council tax rebates, energy bill discounts and other support.

Some help was given to all residents, while other was targeted at low income households, pensioners and people with disabilities.

The enormous cost to date shows the scale of the crisis, which has left people struggling with bills and rising prices.

The biggest cost was £150 million to offer all households a £400 discount on energy bills last year.

£56 million was also made available to Lincolnshire households already receiving some form of benefits.

This was split into two payments totalling £650, with approximately 87,000 families in Lincolnshire eligible for them.

All households in A to D council tax bands – of which there are around 324,000 in the county – were given a £150 rebate on their council tax bill.

This added up to approximately £49 million.

Pensioners in the county were given an extra £300 payment, totalling £54 million.

77,000 disabled residents were also given £150 each, costing approximately £11 million.

More help has been announced as the crisis enters its second year.

Eligible families who receive Universal Credit or or other support will get £900 in three instalments across the next 12 months.

The first £301 is due to land automatically in bank accounts by the spring.

5.4 million people across the UK (including 85,000 in Lincolnshire) are expected to qualify for this assistance.

Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride said: “These direct payments will help people right across the UK over this year and the start of the next, as we continue to provide consistent, targeted and substantial support for the most vulnerable.

“Our wider support package, including the Energy Price Guarantee, will ensure every household is being helped through this challenging period of high inflation, caused by Putin’s illegal war and the aftershocks of the pandemic.”

