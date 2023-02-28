Councillor’s shingles warning after debilitating nerve pain

She wants everyone to get the jab

A Louth councillor is suffering months after coming down with shingles.

Leader of the Independent Group at East Lindsey District Council, Councillor Jill Makinson-Sanders, has urged residents to get their shingles shot.

Shingles is an infection of a nerve that creates a painful rash across the infected area, and it is estimated that one in four will contract it in their lifetime.

Symptoms include sensitivity, tingling or a burning sensation on the skin, followed by fever, headache, a painful rash and blisters.

“It looked like a tractor had driven across my chest,” she said.

“Coping with the angry rash was one thing but the constant pain it can leave you with, along the line of nerves, really gets you down.

“Someone described it as feeling like rolling in a bed of nettles and I can’t think of a better description.”

The virus often occurs in those who have previously experienced chicken pox with the virus remaining dormant in the body only to reactivate later in life.

“Covid got in the way of me having the jab, so make sure if you are eligible to sign up as soon as you can,” said Councillor Makinson-Sanders.

“I am usually full of energy and enjoy playing sport but I have to admit it does take it out of you.”

Shingles Awareness Week is taking place at the end of February and Councillor Makinson-Sanders is urging those who are eligible to take advantage of the free shingles vaccination available on the NHS.

In Lincolnshire, anyone aged 70 to 79 can have the vaccination on the NHS.

NHS Lincolnshire CCG say the virus is most commonly found in the 50-plus age group or those with lowered immune systems.

Those suffering shingles are advised to keep the affected area covered with loose fitting clothing and wait until the blisters have dried up before returning to work, although the virus is not airborne, it can be contracted via direct contact with the blisters.

For more information visit www.understandingshingles.co.uk/

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now