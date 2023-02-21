Lifetime achievement award to be given to ‘the man who rescued the Ruston’

A 95-year-old Lincolnshire man will be honoured with a lifetime achievement award after he rescued the world’s oldest working steam excavator from a bed of water.

Ray Hooley, 95, became a hero to the National Transport Trust back in the 1970s, when he recovered 48-ton steam navvy the Ruston from the Blue Lagoon at Arlesey.

It had spent 47 years some 25-feet deep in the Bedfordshire water, after being left at the bottom of a chalk quarry pit when quarrying ceased during the Great Depression of 1930.

The quarry gradually filled with water and eventually submerged the machine, which was built in Lincoln by Ruston, Proctor and Co in 1909.

Ray utilised the help of nine companies, their machinery and manpower, along with many individuals during his 18 months of preparation work.

Then, in October 1977, Ray finally carried out the works, primarily thanks to the loan of a 90-foot crane, and help from a company with oceanic floatation equipment, as well as Bedford Sub Aqua Club.

Since then, the navvy has returned to operation and is officially the world’s oldest working steam excavator, after a Heritage Lottery grant helped see the machine restored to full working order by the Vintage Excavator Trust in Cumbria.

In recognition of this remarkable effort, Ray Hooley will become the recipient of a lifetime achievement award from the National Transport Trust.

Ray will be presented with his award at a ceremony at The Guildhall in Lincoln on Tuesday, February 28.

The presentation will be made by Councillor Rosanne Kirk, the Mayor of Lincoln, on behalf of the National Transport Trust.

The President of the trust, Lady Judy McAlpine, and its chairman Stuart Wilkinson, will be looking on with around 20 other guests.

It follows on from the National Transport Trust’s awards ceremony at Lady McAlpine’s Museum and Railway in Henley on Thames back in October – where the award was given temporarily on Ray’s behalf.

Lady McAlpine said: “One perhaps has to see the excavator at Threlkeld to appreciate the physical might of this task, let alone the nightmare of dealing with the various organisations needed to help! I’m looking forward to meeting Ray.”

