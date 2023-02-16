Lincoln bar “going through some changes”, but no reopening date set

A Lincoln bar known for live music shows is now unsure when it will be able to reopen, but told The Lincolnite that “the venue is going through some changes”.

Bentley’s Bar, which took over the premises on Broadgate formerly occupied by Jolly Brewer, said on January 18 it was “currently closed” and said there was “a lot going on behind the curtain, so we can’t go into specifics.”

Nearly a month on and the bar remains closed. Further questions were raised when bands were impacted and in a local rock group on Facebook, one person said he “had a text from the booking guy there telling me that the place has shut down and I need to find another venue”.

When Bentley’s Bar were approached about this and asked to clarify the situation surrounding the closure, a spokesperson told The Lincolnite: “Bands and artists are managed through an external promoter, who keeps them informed directly.

“The venue is going through some changes. Once there is a significant update, it will be posted on social media. We miss the live music and can’t wait to see it resume!”

When asked when the bar will be reopening, they added: “Currently, there is no reopening date set. Sorry we don’t have more information at the moment. Once the changes are clarified, they will be posted on our social media.”

There was no response by the time of publication when asked if it will be reopening under the same ownership, but the bar posted on its Facebook page the same afternoon (Thursday, February 16).

There had been some doubt about whether the bar would reopen as on January 9 this year The Basement Club, which is also owned by Paul Bentley, announced with “great sadness” that it had “closed its doors for good”.

