Lincoln chef disgusted by ‘mould’ in his McDonald’s breakfast
He’s not lovin’ it, but McDonald’s say it isn’t mould
A man who used to work as a chef in Lincoln for eight years had a disgusting experience on Wednesday morning, when his McDonald’s delivery order turned up with what he believes to be mould on it.
Josh Davies ordered two double sausage and egg McMuffins from the restaurant on Ruston Way in Lincoln, via Just Eat, during the morning of February 1. He said the mould was very visible and on the paper, as well as on the bun and the egg.
The 28-year-old ordered both his McMuffins with extra cheese, with one as a meal option with a hash brown and a large latte, but he told The Lincolnite that he was so disappointed by what happened that “I”m probably never going to go to Maccies again”.
McDonald’s are confident that it is not mould and a spokesperson for the fast food chain said: “Food quality is of the utmost importance to us and we place great emphasis on quality control, following rigorous standards to avoid any imperfections.
“All of the eggs used in our McMuffins are freshly cracked in store so we are confident that this is not mould. We would like to apologise to the customer for their experience and would ask them to contact our Customer Service team who will investigate and help to find a resolution.”
Josh, who works at Lincoln Bowl, said: “I ordered two and the first one was fine, but the second was mouldy. As I had ordered extra cheese they would have had to make it up so it blows my mind that they didn’t notice. It’s green!
“I used to be a chef for eight years so to me it was disgusting. McDonald’s should be the best of the best with food standards as they are one of the biggest franchises in the world.”
Josh complained to both Just Eat and McDonald’s about the incident and requested a refund for his purchase, which had cost £13.91. Just Eat has since processed his refund.
A Just Eat spokesperson said: “At Just Eat, we take food safety extremely seriously and actively work to raise standards across the takeaway sector. We are sorry to hear that in this case the customer’s experience fell below the high standards we hope to deliver.
“We can confirm we have already processed a refund for the food, and we are investigating what happened with this order.”
