Red Arrow jet rescued after bird strike above Lincoln
Aircraft landed safely and the pilot is fine
A Red Arrows jet had to be recovered to RAF Waddington after a bird strike on Wednesday morning.
Sky Scan World data shows the incident happened at around 8.40am, when a T1 jet used an emergency situation code, squawking 7700 above Lincoln.
But the RAF said “The aircraft landed safely and the pilot is fine.”
A spokesperson told The Mirror: “A Red Arrows Hawk T1 aircraft had a very minor bird strike this morning resulting in a precautionary recovery to RAF Waddington.”
There was no apparent damage to the aircraft which is due to be fully assessed by specialist engineers.
