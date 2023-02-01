Lincolnshire brothers named in England’s senior and under-20s squads
Well done Olliie and Lewis!
It has been a great 48 hours for Lincolnshire brothers Ollie and Lewis Chessum, who have been selected for England’s senior and under-20s rugby squads in their respective Six Nations openers.
Ollie, who was born in Aunsby (between Sleaford and Grantham) began playing rugby at Carre’s Grammar School at the age of 13. He played for both Sleaford and Newark Rugby Club before giving up rugby for a year, but he soon returned to the sport he loves with Kesteven RFC’s Under-16s.
The 22-year-old was part of Kesteven’s junior set up for around two-and-a-half years before gaining experience in the academy programme of the club he supported – Premiership side Leicester Tigers. He returned to the club in 2020 from Championship side Nottingham before making his senior debut for Tigers in the Gallagher Premiership fixture at Gloucester in August of that year.
Ollie, who so far has five senior caps for England, was named in England’s squad for the 2023 Guinness Six Nations. He was retained in the 29-player squad ahead of Saturday’s Six Nations opener against Scotland on Saturday, February 4 at Twickenham.
It will see the 6’7″ forward will be reunited with new England Head Coach Steve Borthwick, his former boss who gave him his debut at Tigers.
Rugby runs in the family as Ollie’s and his 19-year-old brother Lewis has been named as captain in England’s Under-20s squad to face Scotland in their U20 Six Nations opener on Friday, February 3 at Twickenham Stoop.
Lewis played at Carre’s Grammar School before joining Ollie at Sleaford Rugby Club at the age of nine. He then played Championship rugby with his brother at Nottingham before joining the Tigers academy in 2019.
Lewis made his first appearance for England’s Under-20s when he helped the national age-grade side to a 43-14 win against Wales in February last year.
