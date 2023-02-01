Three charged over disorder at Imps’ match against Cambridge
The trio have been named by police
We have charged three people with public order offences following disorder after the Lincoln City FC vs Cambridge United FC football match on Saturday afternoon (29 January).
We were on scene when disorder broke out between supporters from both clubs in the Sincil Street area at around 5.15pm, and officer immediately intervened to prevent escalation.
Nobody was reported to have been injured in the incident, and the majority of crowds dispersed peacefully.
Three people were arrested, and later charged with public order offences.
Those charged were: Charlie Cambridge, 19, of Hazelwood Close, Cambridge; John Morewood, 20, of Lemur Drive, Teversham; and Jake Needham, 18, of Cromwell Road, Cambridge.
All have been released on bail to appear at Lincoln District Magistrates’ Court on 23 February.
An investigation is ongoing to identify any other potential offenders.
If you have any information, please contact PC Lee Charlsworth on [email protected]
