Lincolnshire Business Excellence Awards – Nominations now open

The 2023 Lincolnshire Business Excellence Awards is now accepting nominations for outstanding businesses in the Greater Lincolnshire area.

Organised by Stonebow Media, the publisher of The Lincolnite, this event aims to celebrate the best local businesses.

The University of Lincoln Enterprise & Research department is the headline sponsor of the awards, making it possible for the event to recognise and appreciate local businesses.

There are eleven categories to choose from including:

SME of the Year

Family Business of the Year

Exporter/International Business of the Year

Business Innovation/Innovator of the Year

Agri-Food Business of the Year

Charitable Business of the Year

Environmental/Sustainable Business of the Year

Rising Star of the Year

Business Leader of the Year

Business of the Year

Tech Business of the Year

Nominations will be accepted until April 7, and the judging lunch is scheduled for April 13.

The awards ceremony will be held at the Engine Shed on May 26. Visit the Lincolnshire Business Excellence Awards website to learn more about the categories, sponsors, and judges.

