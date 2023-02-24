Lincolnshire Business Excellence Awards – Nominations now open
Celebrating the outstanding business community
The 2023 Lincolnshire Business Excellence Awards is now accepting nominations for outstanding businesses in the Greater Lincolnshire area.
Organised by Stonebow Media, the publisher of The Lincolnite, this event aims to celebrate the best local businesses.
The University of Lincoln Enterprise & Research department is the headline sponsor of the awards, making it possible for the event to recognise and appreciate local businesses.
There are eleven categories to choose from including:
- SME of the Year
- Family Business of the Year
- Exporter/International Business of the Year
- Business Innovation/Innovator of the Year
- Agri-Food Business of the Year
- Charitable Business of the Year
- Environmental/Sustainable Business of the Year
- Rising Star of the Year
- Business Leader of the Year
- Business of the Year
- Tech Business of the Year
Nominations will be accepted until April 7, and the judging lunch is scheduled for April 13.
The awards ceremony will be held at the Engine Shed on May 26. Visit the Lincolnshire Business Excellence Awards website to learn more about the categories, sponsors, and judges.
