Lincolnshire Health & Beauty Excellence Awards – Nominations now open
Championing the Health & Beauty industry
The inaugural Lincolnshire Health & Beauty Awards is currently accepting nominations for outstanding businesses in Greater Lincolnshire.
This event is organised by Stonebow Media, the publisher of The Lincolnite, to recognise and celebrate the best businesses in the region.
There are a total of sixteen categories open for nominations.
The deadline for nominations is May 5, with the judging lunch scheduled for May 12. The awards ceremony will take place at the Engine Shed on June 22, and all finalists will be recognised for their contributions to the health and beauty industry.
This event is an excellent opportunity for businesses in the region to showcase their excellence in health and beauty services. It will undoubtedly attract a broad range of nominations, and the judging process will be highly competitive.
Businesses that are shortlisted will benefit from increased exposure, recognition, and prestige within the industry. Moreover, the awards ceremony will provide a unique networking opportunity for participants to connect with other professionals in their field.
The 2023 Health & Beauty Excellence Awards categories:
- Beauty Therapist of the year
- Beauty salon of the year
- New Business of the year (under two years old on May 1 2023)
- Home based business of the year
- Hair salon of the year
- Hairdresser of the year
- Nail artist of the year
- Eyelash specialist of the year
- Makeup artist of the year
- Permanent makeup artist of the year
- Service excellence award
- Fitness professional of the year (gym based)
- Personal trainer of the year (home based)
- Mobile business of the year
- Complementary health practitioner
- Contribution to the community
Visit the Lincolnshire Health & Beauty Excellence Awards website to see all the categories, sponsors and judges.