Weapons raid after woodland assault and ‘loud noise’

We are appealing for information following an alleged assault in the Boultham Woods area of Lincoln.

We received a report that three women had been in a tent in the Boultham Woods area, which runs alongside Tritton Road, between 4pm and 6pm on 21 February when they were approached by two men.

A woman in her 20s was allegedly assaulted. It is believed that they were known to each other.

We received a report of a loud noise during that time frame, and we are appealing for anyone who may have heard something to come forward. We are also keen to see or hear any footage which might have captured the incident, and to hear from anyone else who has information which might help our investigation.

As part of our enquiries into this incident we conducted two planned warrants at properties in De Wint Avenue and Prial Avenue in Lincoln yesterday (Sunday, 26 February).

A 36-year-old man and a 31-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of firearm and assault offences, and have been released on bail with conditions not to contact the victim.

A 17-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of obstruction has been released with no further action.

We remain on scene at Prial Avenue today (27 February) carrying out further enquiries.

If you can help with our investigation, please contact DC Liam Henderson on [email protected] or call 101 and ask to speak with DC Liam Henderson in CID. Please quote incident number 15 of 22 February.

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.