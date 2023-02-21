Location confirmed for Lincoln Pride 2023
“Lincoln Pride may have finally found a home for the foreseeable future”
The organisers of Lincoln Pride said the Tentercroft Street Car Park will be its home for the 2023 event and potentially for the “foreseeable future”, and will include a “larger more spacious market”.
Lincoln Pride 2023 will take place on Saturday, August 19 and organisers said they have been “working hard on some new and improved plans, so this year we are able to use the whole space.”
They added: “This will allow for a larger more spacious market, an improved entry queuing system and plenty of space to enjoy the stage.”
Lincoln Pride is free to attend, but due to popular demand the organisers previously released the first VIP (£50) & Rainbow circle (£20) tickets early, which grant access to exclusive areas and additional perks – see more information here.
Lincoln Pride returned with a bang in 2022 from LGBTQ+ groups to the city’s Mayor and police crews, who all took part and supported the first event since coronavirus had cancelled it in 2020 and 2021.
