Location confirmed for Lincoln Pride 2023

A GP surgery in Lincoln is planning to relocate to a new premises after seeing the number of patients double over the last 10 years.

Glebe Park Surgery, located on Montaigne Crescent in Glebe Park, is proposing to move to a new premises at the Carlton Centre Retail Park on Outer Circle Road in Lincoln. The increase in patient numbers was a major factor in the relocation plans.

Dr Robert Jackson-Lawrence, a GP Partner at Glebe Park Surgery, said: “We currently have 5,621 patients registered at the surgery with this estimated to increase in the coming years. The current premises on Montaigne Crescent would not be able to accommodate a growing number of services that we want to see delivered for patients locally.”

A planning application to change the current use of a building on the Carlton Centre from retail to medical services will be submitted by Lincolnshire Co-op, which owns the centre.

Glebe Park Surgery is keen to hear the views of the community on their proposal and have launched a 12-week engagement exercise that will run until Monday, May 15, 2023.

As part of the engagement exercise, patients are being encouraged to give feedback by completing a survey.

The surgery will also be holding two events at Glebe Park Surgery to discuss their plans in more detail and answer any questions.

Tuesday, February 28 (6pm-8 pm, drop in anytime)

Tuesday, March 14 (6 pm-8 pm, drop in anytime)

Debbie Brennan, Practice Manager at Glebe Park Surgery, said: “It is essential to seize the opportunity to move to serve a growing local population, create modern flexible clinic space, host new primary care services, and train tomorrow’s nurses and doctors.

“Relocating will allow us to provide additional primary care services, supporting integrated care and partnership working.”

Dr Jean Moon, a GP Partner at Glebe Park Surgery, said the relocation would support “our long-held ambition to provide more care that is close to our patients’ homes.”

Dr Moon added: “Patient care is at the centre of everything we do. Our community’s views on the healthcare it needs are key in progressing our plans. This is a once in a generation opportunity for us build for the future.”

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.