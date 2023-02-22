Man charged with harassment and banned from Grantham McDonald’s

He will stand trial in April

We have charged Liam Curtis, 33, of Uplands Drive, Grantham, with two counts of harassment/ breaching a restraining order, and driving whilst disqualified.

He was arrested yesterday following proactive searches by officers, and remanded to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court today (22 February).

At the hearing he did not enter a plea for the breaches, and pleaded not guilty to the driving offence.

He has been bailed with conditions not to contact specific individuals, not the enter McDonalds in Grantham, and not to travel in the front seat of a motor vehicle.

He is due to stand trial at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on 24 April for all three charges.

