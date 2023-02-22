100 new electric vehicle charging points across Lincolnshire
Most will be on-street in residential areas
Over 100 new electric vehicle charging points will be installed around Lincolnshire this year.
The government-funded project will meet a shortfall as private companies are reluctant to invest in the area.
Boston, Horncastle, Lincoln, Skegness, Mablethorpe and Stamford have been chosen for the pilot scheme.
Most will be on-street chargers in residential areas, with the rest on council-owned land.
There will be approximately 100 standard and eight rapid charging points spread across Lincolnshire.
Lincolnshire County Council led a bid for five local authorities in the Midlands, which resulted in nearly £1 million of government funding.
The pilot sites have been chosen to test how vehicle charging points fare in different environments, from coastal areas to market towns.
A council report says private companies aren’t building charging points in Lincolnshire as many locations aren’t commercially-viable.
“Our sites include on and off-street locations, urban and rural communities, and deploy various charger point speeds based on local needs,” the report says.
“They will also compliment other commercial off-street EV infrastructure currently available in the county in local authority and privately-owned car parks.”
The pilot will be discussed at a Environment and Economy Scrutiny Committee meeting on Tuesday, February 28.
MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.