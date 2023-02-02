Man jailed after punch left victim with fractured skull and brain injury

A man has been sentenced to two years in prison after inflicting a life-changing brain injury on another man after punching him in the head on Sunday 13 March 2022.

Michael McDonagh, aged 33, of Worsbrough, Barnsley, was charged with grievous bodily harm following the incident.

Appearing at Grimsby Crown Court on Friday 27 January, McDonagh pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm without intent and was sentenced that day.

Whilst in attendance at a golf course in Broughton, near Scunthorpe, McDonagh approached the victim accusing him of helping himself at the venue’s bar facilities.

McDonagh then proceeded to punch his victim in the head causing him to fall to floor as he was knocked unconscious.

His victim was taken to hospital to receive medical treatment having sustained a fractured skull and a bleed on the brain where he remained for a number of months.

Detective Constable Emma Shakespeare said: “Firstly, I’d like to commend the victim and his family for their strength and bravery throughout the investigation.

“As a result of McDonagh’s actions, a man has been left with a life-long brain injury causing him and his family unimaginable upset and distress.

“I hope this outcome at court provides the victim and members of the public with some reassurance that this man can no longer cause harm within our communities.

“Violent assaults will not be tolerated, and we will do everything we can to seek justice for victims to ensure our residents feel safe and criminals are punished.”

