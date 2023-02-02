Bye-beary: Imps head of performance leaves for Derby after less than a year

He will reunite with Paul Warne at Derby County

Lincoln City’s head of performance has left his role after less than a year in charge to reunite with manager Paul Warne at fellow League One side Derby County.

Ross Burbeary joined the Imps in May 2022 as the club’s new head of performance, a role he excelled in during his time at Rotherham United.

Under his watch, Rotherham accumulated the third highest sprint distance in the whole of European football, but his overseeing of Lincoln City’s medical and sports science departments has proven to be somewhat of a honeymoon period.

Burbeary has now departed his role at Lincoln City to take up a senior role at Derby County, reuniting with manager Paul Warne, who he worked miracles alongside at Rotherham United.

The Imps are currently sat in the bottom half of League One under head coach Mark Kennedy, with some fans voicing discontent at the level of performances.

However, Lincoln remain undefeated at the LNER Stadium in League One matches this season, and are just a few wins away from putting pressure on the teams in play-off positions.

Equally, the side are just six points clear of the relegation zone, and will be watching nervously over their shoulder for the coming weeks and months unless results start to change.

Ross Burbeary’s departure could prove a bitter blow for the Imps, given his proven track record in previous roles of maximising the potential of first team players.

Imps chief executive Liam Scully said: “Together with Ross we have designed and implemented new methodologies and practices across the club which will last well beyond his time with us.

“We thank Ross for his contribution to Lincoln City and he leaves with our thanks and best wishes.”

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.