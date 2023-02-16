Man jailed for disturbing child sex abuse material

Over four and a half years behind bars

A man who made and distributed over 700 child sex abuse material has today been jailed.

Andrew Kelsall, 31, of Boston Road, Sleaford appeared at Lincoln Crown Court earlier today where he was sentenced to 4 years and 8 months for the following:

Arrange / facilitate the commission of a child sex offence.

Make indecent photograph of a child – Category A.

Make indecent photograph of a child – Category B.

Make indecent photograph of a child – Category C.

Possess a prohibited image of a child.

Possess extreme pornographic image/images portraying an act of intercourse /oral sex with a dead / alive.

Distribute an indecent photograph / pseudo-photograph of a child.

Lincolnshire Police received information from Police Scotland about Kelsall in January 2021 relating to chat logs detailing the severe sexual and physical abuse of children.

Inquiries were carried out by the Paedophile Online Team (POLIT), and he was arrested on 27 January 2021 on suspicion of making and distributing indecent images of children.

During the investigation, the chat logs revealed that Kelsall had planned to meet with a child under 10 years old and her mother to commit sexual acts.

It later transpired that Kelsall had unknowingly been talking to a man in Scotland. Thankfully on this occasion, no child came to harm.

Kelsall was found to be in possession of 70 Category A images and videos, 15 Category B and 34 Category C images. He was also found to be in possession of 679 extreme images and one prohibited pornographic image.

Detective Constable Nicola Paradowski from POLIT, said: “After receiving a referral from Police Scotland regarding Andrew Kelsall and the shocking nature of his activities, we immediately launched an investigation to get a dangerous offender off our streets.

“This case is a great example of cross-border policing and a message to people out there that we will be relentless in our pursuit of those suspected of this type of offence. We take all reports of this nature incredibly seriously and Lincolnshire Police is committed to keeping children safe from harm.”

Kelsall will be added to the Sex Offenders Register and will be subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO).

If you have information about anyone you believe possesses, distributes, makes, or takes indecent images of children, call us on 101 (999 if there is immediate danger) or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

For confidential support for yourself to address your own behaviour, or if you have concerns about the behaviour of someone you know, you can visit Stop It Now or call 0808 1000 900.

