Man jailed for Lincolnshire carpet shop burglary
Police found him with the keys to the stolen van
A 43-year-old man has been jailed in connection with a burglary at Carpets 2 U in Pinchbeck.
Shane Boyton, of no fixed address, was jailed for a year after pleading guilty to burglary with intent at the Creswell Close business which was carried out on 29 January.
A laptop was taken from the business along with keys to a van. The van, which contained a satnav and tools, was also stolen.
Our officers carried out intelligence searches for the van which they located the next day, Monday 30 January, in Fulney Avenue in Spalding.
Officers monitored the van during the morning and at 11.15am suspect Boyton was spotted heading to the van. A stop and search was carried out and Boyton had the keys to the van in his pocket.
He was arrested, charged with burglary, and remanded to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court where he was jailed on 7 February. He was also ordered to pay compensation to the business.
