Man jailed for terrifying assault on his partner near Lincolnshire border

He tried to get her to withdraw her complaint

A man who tried to get his partner to withdraw her complaint after “punching her in the face and strangling her” at a home near the Lincolnshire border has been jailed for over two years.

Steven Roweth, 51, became enraged when the victim received a text message from a friend on June 7.

He grabbed her by her hair and threw her to the floor of the property in Wisbech, before punching her to the face and strangling her.

On June 15, they were watching television at the property when a neighbour waved at the victim through her lounge window. Roweth responded by hurling insults at the victim.

She left the property, but Roweth followed her. He grabbed her arms and swung multiple punches, connecting with her face at least once. When a neighbour came to intervene Roweth argued with her. Later, police were called and Roweth was arrested.

On July 27, whilst on court bail, he contacted the victim and tried to persuade her to withdraw her complaint and tell police that she had lied.

Roweth, of Peatlings Lane, Leverington, Wisbech, admitted assault causing actual bodily harm, non-fatal strangulation and intimidating a witness.

Roweth appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on Monday, February 20, where he was jailed for two years and 10 months, as well as being handed a restraining order.

DC Stephanie Dunlop, from Cambridgeshire Police, said: “We take reports like this incredibly seriously. Roweth’s treatment of the victim was disgusting so I’m pleased he has now faced justice for his actions.

“The victim was so relieved when I called to let her know that Roweth had pleaded guilty.

“I hope she will take some comfort at the conclusion of this court process and be able to move on with her life.”

