University strikes paused after progress in negotiations
Industrial action on hold until after March 2
The trade union representing university staff has announced a “pause” to seven upcoming strike days after “significant progress” was made in negotiations over pay and working conditions.
Lincoln was due to be affected by the biggest series of strikes to ever hit UK university campuses across February and March – with seven weeks of action being outlined.
The University and College Union announced to its members that disputes and industrial action would be halted for two weeks to “create a period of calm”.
This comes after progress was made in negotiations between union bosses and university representatives, namely in addressing equality pay gaps, improving work/life balances and potentially restoring Universities Superannuation Scheme (USS) pensions.
The UCU previously asked for an improvement on a 4-5% pay offer, while also revoking pension cuts and restoring benefits, and it would appear agreements are edging nearer.
As a result of these discussions, strikes on Tuesday, February 21; Wednesday, February 22; Thursday, February 24; Monday, February 27, Tuesday, February 28; Wednesday, March 1 and Thursday, March 2 will be put on hold.
Strike action beyond these dates, namely five further days in March, will still go ahead to “put pressure” on universities and ensure that the message is not lost.
The UCU are praising its members for this progress, and are encouraging them to vote yes in any future re-ballots of this and being prepared to take part in any future strikes if needed.
MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.