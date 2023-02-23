Man who struggles walking and communicating missing from Stamford
Can you help us locate Stephen?
We are concerned for missing 61-year-old man, Stephen Golby, who was reported missing on 17 February from his home in Stamford.
We believe Stephen may be in the Birmingham area, near Oldbury. We are asking taxi drivers, train services, bus drivers and the public in Birmingham area, to report any sightings or information as to Stephen’s whereabouts.
Stephen has some difficulty walking and may struggle to communicate if engaged in conversation. He may frequent hostels, local pubs and cafes including McDonalds in Oldbury.
Whilst we believe it’s likely Stephen is in the Birmingham area, we are also investigating a possibility that he has travelled to North Wales so we are also asking for support in sharing this appeal in both those areas.
If you have any information, please call Lincolnshire Police on 101 or email [email protected] – please include reference number 328279.
MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.