Masked men force their way into home of woman in her 80s

We are appealing for witnesses following an aggravated burglary after two men wearing masks are reported to have forced their way into the home of a woman in her 80s.

We received a 999 call at 6.51pm last night (7 February) that the men had targeted the property in Broadgate Lane, Deeping St James. Officers were immediately dispatched, but the suspects had left the scene on arrival.

Officers carried out searches of the local area and we will remain in the local area today carrying out further enquiries.

The incident was reported by a neighbour, and we are now appealing to our community for further help in identifying the people responsible. We would like people who might have been driving in the area to check dashcam which may have captured the suspects or a vehicle around the time of the offence, as well as anyone who may have CCTV or ring doorbell footage they could share.

This was a brazen offence which has left the victim very shaken, and we are hopeful that community intelligence can help us find those responsible.

It was reported that the suspects banged on the window and claimed to have a package for the resident, and then forced their way in once the door was opened by the victim.

The emergency care line and the phone line cables inside the property were cut during the incident.

They carried out an untidy search of the property before leaving. No items are believed to have been stolen.

If you can help, please contact DS Karanga on 101 quoting incident number 318 of 7 February. You can also report anonymously online via Crimestoppers or by calling 0800 555 111.